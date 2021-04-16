Former Baylor Guard, Nelson Haggerty, Dies in Single Car Accident Friday Morning

WACO — Friday was a sad day for the Baylor basketball program after former Guard, Nelson Haggerty passed away in a single-car accident early Friday morning.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Nelson Haggerty,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said in a statement. “He was a great player known for his unselfishness and charismatic personality during his four years at Baylor, and had gone on to become a tremendous leader of young men throughout his coaching career.”

Haggerty played guard for the Bears from 1991-1995. He was 47 years old and is survived by his wife Krissie and their four Children.