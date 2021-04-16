LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Former Baylor Guard, Nelson Haggerty, Dies in Single Car Accident Friday Morning

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO — Friday was a sad day for the Baylor basketball program after former Guard, Nelson Haggerty passed away in a single-car accident early Friday morning.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Nelson Haggerty,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said in a statement. “He was a great player known for his unselfishness and charismatic personality during his four years at Baylor, and had gone on to become a tremendous leader of young men throughout his coaching career.”

Haggerty played guard for the Bears from 1991-1995. He was 47 years old and is survived by his wife Krissie and their four Children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected