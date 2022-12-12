WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After serving as the backup to Blake Shapen this past season, Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones is now officially on the move as he will transfer to Virginia Tech.

During his time at Baylor, Drones appeared in seven games, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception, while also rushing for two scores as well.

Drones will now have three years of eligibility with the Hokies.