WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After serving as the backup to Blake Shapen this past season, Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones is now officially on the move as he will transfer to Virginia Tech.

New Beginnings #Committed #GoHokies pic.twitter.com/GFZZJ9hnVl — KYRON🖤🏁 (@KyronDrones) December 12, 2022 During his time at Baylor, Drones appeared in seven games, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception, while also rushing for two scores as well.

Drones will now have three years of eligibility with the Hokies.