SEATTLE, WA (FOX 44) — There’s not much for the Oakland Athletics to hang their hats on this season but former Baylor standout and Athletics 2022 first-round pick Shea Langeliers is a bright spot.

Langeliers led the way for Oakland on Sunday, adding two homeruns and four RBI’s on the way to a 10-4 Athletics win over the Seattle Mariners.

Langeliers is hitting .222 on the year with 6 HR’s and 20 RBI’s in just 37 games played.