WACO, TX — Former Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright announced on Twitter he has signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Blessed to be apart of the @Suns family.

Time to work 😁🤙🏽 #ValleyProud — Ishmail C. Wainright 😁 (@Wainright24) October 21, 2021

Wainright’s announcement comes a few days after he was waived by the Toronto Raptors. Wainright played for the Baylor Bears for four seasons – from 2013 to 2017.