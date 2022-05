WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Sunday, former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced on Instagram that he will transfer to the University of South Florida.

Bohanon spent four seasons at Baylor, and in 2021 he started in 12 of the team’s 14 games. In those starts, he accounted for 2,523 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

He will now have one year of eligibility with the Bulls.