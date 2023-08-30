GREEN BAY, WI (FOX 44) — The NFL career for Ben Sims will continue on into a rookie season, as the Green Bay Packers picked him up off of waivers on Wednesday.

This comes after another NFC North team in Minnesota waived the former Baylor tight end on Tuesday as part of the final cutdown day across the league.

Sims will now join a crowded tight end room with the Packers that now includes four players all fighting for playing time.

This past preseason with the Vikings, he caught three passes for 53 yards.

His first game with his new team is set to take place on Sunday, September 10th when Green Bay hits the road to take on Chicago at 3:25 pm.