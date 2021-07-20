Former Baylor Track Coach Proud of His Olympians

WACO — Baylor will have six former athletes representing them in Tokyo over the next couple of weeks, and their former head coach, Todd Harbour, could not be more proud of them.

“To see Wil [London] a local Waco young man that came up through the summer track programs, and to see him be able to get on the team now and realize his dream as an Olympian, that special,” Harbour said. “KC, with the career he had here for us and how he represented us. The pole vault culture that we have now with Coach Richards here, that’s special. And then obviously, Trayvon [Bromell] is he’s going to be, if not the face of the men’s track and field side of it, he will be one.”

The track and field events will begin a week from Friday.