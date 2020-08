FILE – In this May 31, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (75) participates in NFL football practice in Cincinnati. Billings, who signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns in March after spending three seasons with the Bengals, has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WACO — Former Waco High and Baylor defensive lineman Andrew Billings has decided to opt out for the 2020 NFL season.

Billings signed a one year deal with the Cleveland Browns this Offseason worth about 3.5 million dollars.

He will receive a 150,000-dollar advance unless he is deemed high risk which would result in a $350,000 advance for this season.