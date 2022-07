WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The hometown kid is back home, but this time he’s trading in his blue and yellow for some green and gold.

The former La Vega High School standout spent some time at Tyler Junior College before entering the transfer portal and committing to Baylor.

I am honored and blessed to say that I will be continuing my education and football journey at Baylor University! #sicem 🐻 pic.twitter.com/lYpMdo67Px — Landry Kinne (@landrykinne) July 21, 2022

Kinne burst onto the scene for the Pirates in his junior season in 2018, helping La Vega to win the Class 4A Division 1 state title.