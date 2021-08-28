Former Lady Bear Inducted Into Texas Sports HOF

WACO, TX — Former Lady Bear, Sophia Young-Malcolm, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today, as a member of the 2021 class. Young-Malcolm was on the Lady Bears’ first National Championship team in 2005, before being drafted as the fourth overall pick in the WNBA. Currently, she’s on the Lady Bears’ staff as the Assistant AD for Player Development, and she’s over the moon to be back at her alma mater.

“I absolutely love it, I feel that I am in my purpose,” Sophia Young-Malcolm said. “I feel that our young college athletes have so much that they should embrace in college, but don’t take advantage of that. And for me to be here in this position, it’s preparing them for life.”