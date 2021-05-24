Former Lady Bear, Richards, Named Honda Inspiration Award Finalist

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Former Baylor standout guard DiDi Richards was selected among three finalists for the Honda Inspiration Award. The award is given out by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards and the winner will be announced on the CBS Sports Network, June 22 at 7 p.m.

Richards suffered a SCIWORA (Spinal Cord Injury Without Radioactive Abnormality) in October prior to the 2020-21 season, causing temporary paralysis. Her amazing recovery allowed her back on the floor just 38 days later and she debuted in the second game of the season for Baylor at South Florida, Dec. 1.

Richards was joined by Georgia Tech’s Camryn Hidalgo and Texas’ Asija O’Neil. Hidalgo was a diver for the GTU swimming and diving program and overcame a severe head injury before resuming her season. O’Neal was a middle blocker for the Longhorns’ volleyball program and overcame open heart surgery to re-join the team in 2020-21.

An Inspiration Award winner has been selected annually for the past 33 years. The Honda Inspiration Award is given to a deserving female student-athlete in Division I, II or III who has experienced extraordinary physical and/or emotional adversity, injury and/or illness, or experienced extraordinary personal sacrifice during her college enrollment as a student-athlete and yet returns to athletic success.