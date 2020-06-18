Former Lady Bear Standout Joins Middle Tennessee State Coaching Staff

WACO — Former Lady Bear standout Nina Davis has joined the Middle Tennessee State Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach.

Davis, a Memphis, Tennessee native who was named miss basketball of her home state back in 2013. She joins the staff at Middle Tennessee after spending time working for Espn and Fox sports, at the conclusion of her professional career overseas.

In her time at Baylor she was named the 2015 players of the year in the Big 12 and started in 120 consecutive games at Baylor.