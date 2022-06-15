WACO, TX — Baylor University named Mitch Thompson its new Head Baseball Coach, one year after the McLennan Highlanders won the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. Thompson coached baseball at MCC from 2013 to 2022.

Former McLennan LHP Nate Bertness credits Thompson for his success in baseball, from being a walk-on at MCC to getting drafted in 2015.

“He really cares about his guys,” Bertness said. “And for me, it was just being a walk on, to being drafted in two years, I can’t give enough credit to Mitch Thompson for how well he coached me.”

Catcher Josh Ludy played for Baylor and was drafted in 2012, and is thrilled to see Thompson back at Baylor, after coaching there as an assistant from 1995 to 2012.

“My career probably wouldn’t have happened there if it wasn’t for coach T,” Ludy said. “He was the guy that sold Baylor on us, pretty much for anyone who played there for how ever many years he was there before hand.”

Ludy talked to his former 2012 Baylor teammates on a group text thread, and everyone is excited to see Thompson back with the Bears.

“A lot of people were pulling for coach T to get this opportunity,” he said. “And I think they definitely made the right choice going with that guy, because you’re not gonna find anybody that knows Baylor like he does and actually loves the school like he does.”