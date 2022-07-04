LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — Four former Baylor Bears will take part in the NBA Summer League this season, with three on the rosters for teams headed to Vegas and one set to play in Salt Lake City.

Jeremy Sochan is rostered up for San Antonio, despite the fact that he missed camp following a positive COVID-19 test.

Kendall Brown will play for the Indiana Pacers in the Summer League after the team drafted him with the 48th overall pick a few weeks ago.

James Akinjo wasn’t taken in the draft, but will still have a chance to prove himself at the Summer League, as he will play in Vegas with the Atlanta Hawks.

Jared Butler is back at the Salt Lake City Summer League with the Utah Jazz following a season in which he played in 41 games and averaged 3.8 points per game.

The Salt Lake City Summer League starts on July 5th and the Las Vegas Summer League is set to tip off on July 7th.