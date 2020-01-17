From The Boot to The Brazos: Aranda ‘A Good Fit’ for Baylor

WACO, Texas — Dave Aranda makes his way to Waco after four impressive years leading the LSU Tiger defense.

Brian Holland is the Sports Director of our sister stations, in Baton Rouge WVLA & WGMB TV. He has covered Aranda for the last few years and feels like he is a perfect fit for the Bears.

“He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever covered,” Holland said. “He’s always talked to us and said — every time– we brought it up. Look, my family’s happy, so I’m happy. And I think that that’s really important, and maybe when the undersold things about coaches, it has to be the right fit. And so ever since Baylor kind of came up I just thought, Man, that’s made a lot of sense.”

Holland said he feels like Aranda can build on the cultre Matt Rhule helped re-build in Waco.

“Rhule, almost kind of set the tone,” he said. “We’re gonna be the hardest working program in the Big 12. We’re going to talk about it a bunch, but we’re gonna get after you they’re all game long and I think Dave Aranda certainly fits within that mold.”

