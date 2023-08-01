WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The most recent group of preseason awards watch lists included a defensive line duo from Central Texas, as a Baylor Bear and Texas A&M Aggie both earned their way onto the early lists of guys to watch at their position.

The recognition starts in Waco with Baylor senior Gabe Hall, who is on the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski award, which goes to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

This past season, Hall was a force up front, especially late in the season when he recorded four six in the team’s final six games.

Meanwhile, down in College Station, Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson is on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman in the country.

This comes following a season in which Jackson was named the Aggies Defensive MVP after finishing second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss.