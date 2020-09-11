Game on! Baylor Soccer Set to Open Athletic Calendar

WACO — The Baylor soccer team will kick off the 2020 fall athletic calendar on Friday Night at Betty Lou Mays field against TCU.

It will begin Baylor’s nine-match conference-only schedule. And after countless delays and uncertainty Head Coach Paul Jobson is excited to get on the field.

“I think there’s a little bit of disbelief at this point, right,” Jobson said. “I mean for so long you’re optimistic but you’re just kind of wondering ‘Hey, is this is this really gonna happen or not’, and it just being a day away it’s gonna happen. It’s super exciting. The girls are excited, it’s almost like the day before Christmas.”

Baylor senior goal keeper Jenn Wandt is also in a festive mood on the eve of the opener.

“In my three years here it’s one of the most exciting experiences I’ve had,” she said. “I just feel like a kid on Christmas morning because there was just so much uncertainty. So the fact we’re actually going to get a game in is just very exciting.”

First Kick for Baylor and TCU will be at 7:00pm tomorrow night.