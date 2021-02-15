Game rescheduled for Baylor Men’s basketball

The Big 12 has rescheduled Baylor men’s basketball game against West Virginia.

Originally scheduled for January 12th and rescheduled for February 18th, it will now take place on Thursday, February 25th.

Fans with tickets and parking to the Jan. 12 game can use those for the rescheduled game on Feb. 25.

Baylor has five potential games which could be rescheduled during the open week between Monday, March 1 and Sunday, March 7, though all five will not be able to be rescheduled.

The Bears last played on Feb. 2nd, beating the Texas Longhorns 83-69 on the road. Their next scheduled game is Feb. 20th against Oklahoma State.