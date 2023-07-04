SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — A slow start turned into a red-hot finish as Keyonte George finished his NBA Debut with 18 points in a 95-85 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Former @BaylorMBB standout and Utah #Jazz rookie @keyonte1george turns in 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals on 7/16 shooting in his NBA Debut.



Enjoy 1:36 of Keyonte showing what he can do. #Baylor #SicEm #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UDi4cj8fv0 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 4, 2023

The Thunder held George scoreless through the first quarter and his first basket didn’t come until 3:58 left in the second quarter.

WATCH: Former #Baylor standout Keyonte George gets his first NBA bucket with 3:58 left in the first half. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/O4sbQ2HxsI — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 4, 2023

The second half is when George found his stride, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to close the gap in the NBA Summer League opener.

The Jazz now move on to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, July 5th at 8:00 p.m. in Salt Lake City.