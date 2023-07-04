SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — A slow start turned into a red-hot finish as Keyonte George finished his NBA Debut with 18 points in a 95-85 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder held George scoreless through the first quarter and his first basket didn’t come until 3:58 left in the second quarter.
The second half is when George found his stride, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to close the gap in the NBA Summer League opener.
The Jazz now move on to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, July 5th at 8:00 p.m. in Salt Lake City.