WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has entered the transfer portal, following multiple reports that Blake Shapen was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

This comes after he started 12 games for the Bears during the 2021 season. In those games, Baylor went 10-2 including a 20-10 win over Kansas State where Shapen entered the game after Bohanon suffered a hamstring injury.

In those 12 games, Bohanon accounted for 2,523 total yards and 27 total touchdowns.

With his departure, the Baylor quarterback room is now made up of Shapen, Kyron Drones and CJ Rogers.