Gerry Bohanon Waited His Turn and Now He’s Ready to Shine

WACO — Gerry Bohanon has spent much of his career waiting his turn behind Charlie Brewer but Baylor announced Sunday night it was Gerry’s time to start and he’s ready to seize the moment.

He spoke with the media earlier in fall camp and said he had learned a lot by sitting behind Brewer.

“It’s pretty good because I’ve been here For three years and I learned a lot from Charlie,” he said. “He’s a really good player. I would just say just being able to sit back in a lot of different offenses and kind of build my confidence up and grow as a player and as a person.“

This will also be a third different offensive system for Bohanon who has taken bits and pieces from different coaches and it has allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of offense as a whole.

“Obviously it’s been good because having so many different coaches you really get to pick all of their brains,” he said. “Every coach — they know a lot — but they all can teach you something different. So I would say Coach Grimes — like the way he emphasizes the wide zone and the play action is like something I’ve never seen before.”