WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Athletics is gearing up for the second annual Baylor Bold Weekend!

13 events will take place in Waco from March 2 through the 5. Baylor fans are encouraged to support all the teams competing at home during the Baylor Bold Weekend by attending these events and earning rewards points by downloading the Baylor Bold Rewards app.

In addition to fans earning points for attendance at each event, the app will include a punch card feature. Fans that attend at least three events on Saturday and Sunday will complete the punch card on the app and be entered to win an autographed Scott Drew or Nicki Collen basketball, a Glenn Moore softball, a Mitch Thompson baseball a Michael Woodson tennis ball, and a Casie Maxwell equestrian item!

Baylor Athletics says that as part of the festivities, there will be a Block Party on the lawn outside Baylor Ballpark on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. – and will feature inflatables, face painting, food trucks and more! Fans can also use a men’s or women’s basketball ticket to get free admission to baseball and softball on Saturday.

The event will include Thursday’s Senior Day against SMU, four baseball games, softball’s Ode to Joy Invitational, a men’s tennis doubleheader and the regular-season home finales for men’s and women’s basketball.

If fans aren’t already using the app, they can download the Baylor Bold Rewards app from the Apple or Android Stores for free. Once fans arrive at an event, they need to open the app for a mobile check-in via GPS location inside the venue. Points will be uploaded to the user’s account immediately after check-in.

The Baylor Bold Weekend schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 2

Equestrian vs. SMU – 1 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Baseball vs. Youngstown State – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa State – 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Youngstown State – 2 p.m.

Softball vs. Texas A&M – 2:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Sam Houston – 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. West Virginia – 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. Youngstown State – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Softball vs. Sam Houston – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Tennis vs. Arizona State – 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Youngstown State – 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Texas A&M – 3 p.m.

Men’s Tennis vs. Furman – 6 p.m.