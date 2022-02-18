WACO, Texas – With ten home events scheduled, Baylor Athletics will host Baylor Bold Weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to support all teams competing at home this weekend by attending the Baylor Bold event, and earning rewards points by downloading the Baylor Bold Rewards app. In addition to fans earning points for attendance at each event, the app will include a brand-new punch card feature.

Fans who attend two athletic events a day will qualify to fill one punch card, and will be entered into a drawing for an autographed Coach Scott Drew basketball, Coach Steve Rodriguez baseball or Coach Glenn Moore softball. With a full schedule this weekend, each day has a separate punch card – with fans having the opportunity to be entered into the drawing up to three times.

In addition to the Baylor Bold Rewards raffle, Saturday will feature a Block Party outside of Baylor Ballpark. Opening at 10:30 a.m. prior to tipoff at the Ferrell Center, fans can stop by the Block Party for free food and a family friendly atmosphere. The Block Party will feature food trucks from official Baylor partners Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice. The first 300 students will receive free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches.

The Block Party will also host fan-favorite inflatables, including Pass-Kick-Punt, corn hole and photo opportunities. The Block Party will be open through first pitch of the Baylor Baseball game at 3:00 p.m. After the men’s basketball game, fans are encouraged to enjoy time at both Getterman Stadium and Baylor Ballpark. If you have purchased a ticket to the men’s basketball game, show your ticket at the Ballpark Ticket Booth to receive a free ticket to both the baseball and softball games.

If fans aren’t already using the app – download the Baylor Bold Rewards app from the Apple and Android Stores free of charge. Once fans arrive at an event, they need to open the app for a mobile check-in via GPS location inside the venue. Points will be uploaded to the user’s account immediately after check-in.

Fans will automatically be entered into the prize drawing after attending two events in a single day.

Equestrian opens Friday action with its final home meet of the season against South Carolina (11:00 a.m.) while women’s tennis (noon), softball (2:30 and 5:00 p.m.) and baseball (6:30 p.m.) close out action. Saturday has three events – with men’s basketball (11:00 a.m.), softball (noon) and baseball (3:00 p.m.) continuing the home slate.

Women’s tennis (noon) and baseball (1:00 p.m.) close out the weekend home schedule on Sunday.

BAYLOR BOLD WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Friday, Feb. 18:

11 a.m. Equestrian vs. South Carolina

12 p.m. Women’s Tennis vs. SMU

2:30 p.m. Softball vs. Oregon (Game 1)

5 p.m. Softball vs. Oregon (Game 2)

6:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Maryland

Saturday, Feb. 19:

11 a.m. Men’s Basketball vs. TCU

12 p.m. Softball vs. Oregon

3 p.m. Baseball vs. Maryland

Sunday, Feb. 20:

12 p.m. Women’s Tennis vs. Mississipppi State

1 p.m. Baseball vs. Maryland

Source: Baylor Athletics