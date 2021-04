WACO — The Baylor softball team hosts Kansas in a big series at Getterman Stadium this weekend.

With one more win Baylor head coach Glenn Moore can get win number 800.

Baylor enters this series ranked 43rd in the RPI needing some wins down the stretch to solidify a postseason position.

Baylor’s six remaining games are against Kansas and then they will play at Texas before closing the series at Getterman Stadium on May 8th and 9th.