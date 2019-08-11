Going For Gold, Baylor Cranks Up Competition at Practice

WACO, Texas — Baylor football practice is a little more colorful these days as Head Coach Matt Rhule has started awarding yellow jerseys to offensive players that are deemed “starters”.

The defensive starters were awarded black jerseys starting back in the spring but now that the offense is getting in on the act, it turns up the heat in fall camp.

“[Josh] Fleeks made a couple of plays during practice and he was coming back to the sideline and was like, Can I get a gold jersey? Give me that gold jersey that gold jersey.’,” receivers coach Frisman Jackson said. “So it means something to the guys, I’m glad coach Rhule decided to do that. That was his idea and you know the defense has the black jerseys we have the gold jerseys and guys can go out there and look and say ‘hey man, I’m not one of those guys, but I’m going to work my butt off to get there.”

Senior Marques Jones initially did not have a gold jersey but like he does with most things he put his mind towards getting one and now he’s wearing one.

“You can either be down that you don’t have a gold jersey or be like I’ve got to work to earn that gold jersey,” he said. “Once you have it, you can either relax or keep working to keep that jersey so I definitely think it’s a cool idea.”