WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big-12 conference named Baylor first-baseman Shaylon Govan the conference’s player of the week after a stellar weekend at the Baylor Invitational.

Govan is the first Baylor Bear to win the award since the 2018 season. She hit .571 and three home-runs and 10 RBI’s to lead the No. 21 Bears to a 5-0 record on the weekend.