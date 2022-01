WACO, TX — The Baylor offensive line received a major boost for the 2022 season as Grant Miller announced on Twitter that he will return for another season in Waco.

Miller came into the Bears program last offseason as a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt and helped anchor the right side of a much improved offensive line.

With the return of both Miller and Jacob Gall, the expectation is that Baylor will be able to return the majority of its offensive line next season.