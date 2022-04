WACO, TX (Fox 44) — Baylor standout senior women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur will represent not only the university, but also her country at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Kaur will become the first Baylor Women’s Golfer to participate in the event, which features a team of American men’s and women’s college golfers facing off against a team of international college golfers.

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup will take place from July 1-3 in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland.