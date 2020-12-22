Gusters and Smith Take Home Player of The Week Honors for Baylor

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – NaLyssa Smith was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week while Hannah Gusters earned co-Freshman of the Week for the Baylor Lady Bears, the league announced Monday.

The pair helped guide Baylor to a 3-0 week with wins over Southern, Northwestern State and McNeese State. In a balanced offensive effort for the Lady Bears this week, Smith and Gusters rose to the top for Baylor.

Smith averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor. She had 30 points vs. Northwestern State to tie a career-high, and she put up all these numbers in just 20.3 minutes per contest.

Gusters averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting an astounding 79.3 percent from the field. Gusters had a season-high 22 points vs. McNeese State Saturday.

Monday marks the third time Smith has won Big 12 Player of the Week after winning the honor twice as a sophomore last season.

Baylor returns to action Jan. 2 at TCU before hosting UConn, Jan. 7.