WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 Conference announced Isaiah Hankins as its Player of the Week after a standout performance in the Bears 32-29 win over Cincinnati.

Hankins went 4/4 in field goals including a career-long 54 yarder to get the Bears on the board first. He becomes just the ninth kicker in program history to make four field goals in a game, tying the Baylor school record.

Hankins is 15/18 on field goal attempts this season and has not missed a PAT.