Hard Work Pays off for Several Baylor Football Players This Week

WACO — Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda and his team handed out some pretty special honors this week.

Aranda held on to the tradition Matt Rhule started upon his arrival of letting the team vote for which players exhibited the leadership and toughness to be awarded a single-digit jersey number.

“This [single-digit tradition] had been one of the top — I don’t know — three or four things that was explained to me when I got here,” Aranda said with a smile. “I know it’s pretty important to our players, I appreciate that. I took the time to understand it, it made a lot of sense with what Coach Rhule initiated. Our guys really wanted to do it. It seemed like it was something that was earned and something that was done the right way and so I was excited to continue it.”

Aranda and his staff also put Garrett McGuire, Zeke Brown and Thor Rodoni on scholarship this week.

“Just to see the smile and emotions is really cool,” Aranda said. “I think anytime that you’re doing stuff the right way and you treat people right and you’re helping other people, you’re making other people better then you’re striving for growth. You want to reward that. That’s what it’s about. And so it was a pretty cool moment.“