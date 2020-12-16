Holiday Hustle: Lady Bears Play Three Games in Four Days

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears will embark on a stretch of three games in four days beginning Wednesday against the Southern Jaguars.

A make-up game with Northwestern State was dropped in on Friday to cramp Baylor’s schedule prior to the Christmas break.

“These three games are — I don’t care who we play we just need to play,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “We just need to play and keep our fingers crossed COVID comes back and we stay negative and then after playing these three let them go home for Christmas and that’s when you really worry is when they come back after Christmas, you get conference at TCU after Christmas you got UConn here. I can’t look that forehead but yet I do worry and think about it.”

After they wrap up the home stand with a game against McNesse on Saturday the Lady Bears will not play a game again until January 2nd when they hit the floor in Fort Worth to take on TCU.