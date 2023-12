HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell is leaving his position at Baylor to join Willie Fritz’s staff with the same title for the Cougars.

Sources: University of Houston is set to hire Baylor TE coach Shawn Bell for an on-field staff position. He's coached quarterbacks in the past and has extensive Texas ties. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 17, 2023

Bell spent six seasons as a coach at Baylor after a legendary career in the green and gold as a player, working his way up from offensive analyst to offensive line coach and eventually quarterbacks and tight ends coach.