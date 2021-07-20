‘I wanted to bring Baylor back to where we’re supposed to be’ Terrel Bernard Turned Down the NFL for Return to Baylor

WACO — Baylor senior Linebacker Terrel Bernard passed on the NFL this past offseason to try and get Baylor back on track under Dave Aranda.

“We believe in Coach [Dave] Aranda and his message and where he wants to take the program,” Bernard said. “We had we had talks after the season with all the guys that were debating on leaving or coming back. And we didn’t want to leave Baylor that way. We knew we had a lot more work to do and we wanted to leave Baylor and with with our own mark. And we didn’t want it to be like that.”

Aranda knows the value of having a guy like Bernard back as a leader of this team and program.

“There’s a selflessness about him that our team sees and recognizes,” Aranda said. “He pushes people to be better, by the way, that he goes about his day. I’m thankful for Terrel. Coming back is a choice that he made, and we’re all better for it.”

Bernard who has seen Baylor at it’s best in the Sugar Bowl in 2019 and at it’s worse during the 1-11 campaign in 2017 knows what it takes to get back on track and he wants to do that before chasing his NFL dream.

“Being able to have that opportunity to go do that [enter the NFL draft] was amazing,” Bernard said. “I sat down and talked to the guys and I talked to Coach Aranda a lot. And I truly believe in his vision for the program and what he wants to do. And I wanted to be a part of it. And I wanted to bring Baylor back to where we’re supposed to be.”