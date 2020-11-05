‘I’m Like a Lion’ Baylor’s Teague Embraces the Practice Grind

WACO — The Baylor Bears have three more weeks of practice before they open their season on November 25th.

In most cases, players like the games better than practices, but Senior MaCio Teague who turned down professional basketball last year for a chance to be back at Baylor, loves the competition any time he gets on the floor.

“I’m like a lion man that has to like sit there and stalks his prey like watches everything he’s doing and waits for the right time to strike,” he said. “I just enjoy the process going through everything. Sometimes it may seem like is like nagging or just ongoing. You don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel but there for sure is that it ended its own on not that’s the games and I look forward to those but I enjoyed the process as well.”

Baylor will open the season three weeks from Wednesday as a part of the Empire Classic in Connecticut.