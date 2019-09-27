Iowa State Offense Preparing for Tough Test From Baylor Defense

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best scoring defenses in the conference in each of the past two years, leading the conference in scoring defense in 2018.

Baylor has made no bones about the fact that they have modeled some of what they do on defense after what Iowa State has done, and Cyclones head Coach Matt Campbell thinks they are doing a good job with it.

“What they’re doing is very similar,” he said. “You can’t minor in what they’re doing– they major in this kind of 3-5-3 defense what they have the ability to do is not give up big plays and you’ve seen that from the start of the season. So having the ability to be efficient is what’s really critical whatever that is running or passing because once you get behind the chains, I think it’s really hard against these style of defenses.”

After Struggling in their first two games, the Iowa State offense feels like they are finally clicking on all cylinders.

“We had some struggles getting the ball in the end zone,” Wide Receiver La’Michael Pettway said. “But we pounded teams we got the best of teams, but we didn’t put points on the board so showing that last Saturday was huge.”

The Cyclones will have to face off against Baylor’s and their 3rd-ranked scoring defense in the Big 12.