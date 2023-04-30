AMES, IA (FOX 44) — Baylor softball dropped a tough series in Ames after Iowa State took the decisive game with a 6-5 win on Sunday.
Baylor softball returns to action next weekend against Texas on Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
AMES, IA (FOX 44) — Baylor softball dropped a tough series in Ames after Iowa State took the decisive game with a 6-5 win on Sunday.
Baylor softball returns to action next weekend against Texas on Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now