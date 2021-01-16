Iowa State Women 75-71 to end Streak by No. 6 Baylor

WACO, TX -- Former Baylor basketball standout, Freddie Gillespie, was drafted on Monday as the second overall pick in the NBA's G-League. Gillespie was selected by the Memphis Hustle, and he found out through his Baylor roots. Even though his time at Baylor is over, Gillespie knows he'll always be a Bear.

"I look back at it so fondly, all the relationships I got to build," Freddie Gillespie said. "A lot of them are life long relationships, and I think just to have that support, and encouragement especially in times like these, just means the world."