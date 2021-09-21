Iowa State’s Purdy Will Test Baylor’s Defense

WACO, TX — For the first time since 2019, Brock Purdy and the Cyclones will be playing at McLane Stadium. Their last meeting in Waco, the Bears won 23-21, and Purdy put up 342 passing yards for two touchdowns and one interception. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Purdy is coming off a performance against UNLV, where he passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

“With Purdy, it’s going to be his ability to make plays when there’s nothing there,” Dave Aranda said. “We’ve used his Iowa state examples in the past to show the execution of scramble rules. They do a great job. I think, you know, when things are not there, he’s able to maneuver in the pocket.”