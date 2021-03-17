It’s a Family Affair for Scott and Bryce Drew in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The replay of Bryce Drew hitting the game-winning shot for Valparaiso to beat Ole Miss is a staple during the month of March.

Bryce’s father Homer was the head coach of that team while his brother Scott, who now leads the Baylor Bears, was a member of that staff.

Both Drew brothers will be back in Indianapolis this week for the start of the NCAA tournament. Scott with the bears and Bryce leading Grand Canyon to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. Having them in the same place is good news for Mom and Dad.

“I’m always excited to come back home,” Drew said earlier this week. We’ve got a lot of friends, family, people in that part of the country. At the same time really excited because I know I’m going to see my brother and other assistant coaches that are that are taking their programs. And it makes it easy for my mom and dad, they don’t have to go to two places.”

Both Drew brothers have learned a lot from their Dad but have put their own twist on things to help them get to where they are.

“Both of us learned everything we do from my dad,” Scott said. “We’ve thrown our own twists and turns and things — The spices you like to add — but we have a great mentor there’s a reason he’s in the Hall of Fame and both of us were blessed to learn from him. As good a coach as he is, he’s a better father.”