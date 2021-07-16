‘It’s a part of this job that I particularly don’t like’ Dave Aranda Made Tough Call on Staff Changes After 1st Year

WACO — Baylor’s Dave Aranda made some big changes to his coaching staff after just one season in Waco.

Jeff Grimes was brought on to replace Larry Fedroa as Offensive Coordinator while Eric Mateos was hired to replace Joe Wickline as the offensive line coach.

Speaking to the media Thursday in Arlington, Aranda readily admitted it was a very tough call for him to make, but in the end it was in the best interest of the football team.

“It’s a part of this job that I particularly don’t like. And it’s a part of the job I’m uncomfortable with,” Aranda said. “I feel like knowing the team, having gone through the season and knowing who the people are behind the players, and knowing kind of the history of our offense and what it’s been prior and how things were done prior just gives you great insight in terms of where you want to go.”