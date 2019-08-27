‘It’s All About The Ball’ Baylor Harping on Improving Turnover Margin

WACO, Texas — The Baylor defense is looking to take a step forward in 2019 and one of the keys, will be taking the ball away, and more specifically the turnover margin.

The Bears ranked 117th in the nation turning the ball over 9 more times than they took it away from their opponents. So improving upon that is two-fold.

“We turned it over 19 times and I want to get it inside of 15 and so I know it’s on the forefront for our guys,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “I mean, we have a whole hallway in our building now designed to like when you walk through the building, if you don’t know that the Ball is King, then you’re crazy. I think they get it”

The main way to influence his players is with playing time, and takeaways = playing time.

“I think the biggest thing is when they realize if they take the ball away then they are going to play a lot more,” rhule said. “Guys always say, ‘Hey coach, how can I get on the field?’ The answer is take the ball away when you get in the game and guess what I’ll do, I’ll get you on the field more. So I think we’ll see that and we’re not trying to take the ball away by doing gimmicky things. We’re trying to go in there and dominate contact.”

The Bears are preparing to face a Stephen F. Austin, that is beginning their new chapter, under Colby Carthel. Last year at Texas A&M Commerce Carthel’s team was 156th out of 166 teams in turnovers lost, so Baylor could have some opportunities this week.