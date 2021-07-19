‘It’s Been Difficult’ Vaccine Conversations On-Going for Dave Aranda and Baylor

WACO — As COVID-19 number begin to once again rise, vaccines have been at the forefront of conversations taking place at football media day events around the country.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey strongly encouraged players coaches and fans to get vaccinated, but Baylor’s Dave Aranda said those have been difficult conversations with his team.

“I see that as being a personal choice,” Aranda said. “I have great respect for everyone’s own body and what they want to put in their body. I think, as a member of our team, I understand what it would be to play in 2019, as opposed to play under 2020 guidelines, and I would rather play in 2019, and so I think trying to manage those things are real in depth, honest discussions that are happening right now.”