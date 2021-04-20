Jack of all Trades on the Gridiron

WACO, TX — Baylor’s annual green and gold game is on Saturday, and Abram Smith will get his fair share of reps, as he’ll be playing linebacker and running back. Last year, when linebacker Terrel Bernard went down with a season ending injury, Smith started in his place and racked up 33 tackles and a sack in three starts. However, running back is Smith’s primary position, racking up 4,955 rushing yards in his high school career.

“We’re looking for a down hill runners, we’re looking for that aggressive straight line path from the running backs,” Dave Aranda said. “And I think Abram has had that experience in his past as a running back. I think BYU when Grimes was there, had a linebacker that transitioned to running back, and ran for over 1,000 yards, so we’re looking to find a guy that can be a physical, downhill fall forward runner, and so I think Abram is challenging the guys we have right now.”