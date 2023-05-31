WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team may be set to receive a major boost, with Jalen Bridges set to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

It is not clear if that means that he will indeed return to Baylor and the college game, as he is reportedly also weighing options from several teams in Australia’s NBL.

NEWS: Jalen Bridges will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Bridges is weighing returning to Baylor along with offers from several Australian NBL teams as part of the "Next Stars" program. pic.twitter.com/FdLNVbkl5t — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 31, 2023

This past season, the transfer from West Virginia made an immediate impact for the Bears, as he finished fourth on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding with 5.6 boards per contest.

If Bridges chooses not to return to Baylor, the Bears will enter the 2023-24 season without any of their top four scorers from this past season.