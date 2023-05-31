WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team may be set to receive a major boost, with Jalen Bridges set to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.
It is not clear if that means that he will indeed return to Baylor and the college game, as he is reportedly also weighing options from several teams in Australia’s NBL.
This past season, the transfer from West Virginia made an immediate impact for the Bears, as he finished fourth on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding with 5.6 boards per contest.
If Bridges chooses not to return to Baylor, the Bears will enter the 2023-24 season without any of their top four scorers from this past season.