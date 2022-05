HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jalen Pitre and the Houston Texas have come to an agreement on a four year deal worth $8.954 million.

The deal includes a $3.692 million signing bonus, and Pitre is set to make $705,000 in base salary during his first year in the NFL.

The Texans selected Pitre in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.

The team also announced that he will wear No. 42 this season.