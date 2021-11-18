Three Baylor Bears selected to play in Reese’s Senior Bowl

WACO, TX — On Thursday, Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre, senior linebacker Terrel Bernard and senior running back Abram Smith were all chosen to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

This season, Pitre has been the unquestioned leader of the Bears secondary, as he has recorded 14 tackles for loss and has both forced and recovered three fumbles.

Meanwhile, Bernard has been the man in the middle of the Baylor defense, as he’s compiled 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. He was most recently named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded nine total tackles and two sacks in the Bears’ win over Oklahoma.

Finally, Smith has made a seamless transition from the linebacker to running back position. He is currently tops in the Big 12 and fifth nationally in total rushing yards, with 1,203 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns as well.

The Senior Bowl will take place on February 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. You can watch the game on the NFL Network