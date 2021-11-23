Jalen Pitre named as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Jalen Pitre was revealed as one of the three finalists for this season’s Jim Thorpe Award, which goes annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Pitre has been a star for the Bears in the secondary, with 57 total tackles, including a Big 12 best 15 for loss, to go along with two sacks and five pass breakups. He’s also had a nose for the ball as he’s tied for second nationally with three fumble recoveries.

The Jim Thorpe Award winner will be announced on December 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected