Jalen Pitre named as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Jalen Pitre was revealed as one of the three finalists for this season’s Jim Thorpe Award, which goes annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Pitre has been a star for the Bears in the secondary, with 57 total tackles, including a Big 12 best 15 for loss, to go along with two sacks and five pass breakups. He’s also had a nose for the ball as he’s tied for second nationally with three fumble recoveries.

The Jim Thorpe Award winner will be announced on December 9.