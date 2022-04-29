LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) – Two of Baylor’s own have been selected in this years NFL Draft.

The first Baylor Bear is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Houston Texans drafted Jalen Pitre with the 37th pick.

Pitre was the leader of the Baylor defense during the 2021 season, as he led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss, which was just 2.5 short of the school record.

As a result, he was named the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was on seven All-America teams.

Just recently drafted by the New England Patriots as the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is Baylor Bear Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton was the top receiver this past season for the bears, as he lead them with 62 catches for 948 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also opened some eyes in April at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, when he ran a 4.28 40 yard dash.

Pitre and Thornton were the second and third players selected from the Big 12 in this years NFL Draft.