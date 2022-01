WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor guard James Akinjo was added to the midseason top 25 for the Wooden Award.

Akinjo has been a standout for the Bears this season, averaging 14 points and a Big 12 best six assists per game. He’s been especially good in his last six games, as he’s averaged 19.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, and he was honored as the Big 12’s Player of the Week this past Monday.

The Wooden Award goes annually to the best player in college basketball.